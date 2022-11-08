Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is exaggerating the level of its inflation aid, a think tank said on Tuesday.

According to IBON Foundation executive director Sonny Africa, the P206.5 billion "ayuda" in the proposed 2023 national budget is mostly composed of pre-existing regular assistance programs.

"It's actually a bit disappointing because if you look at the numbers, they're being a bit dishonest, exaggerating the ayuda they're giving," he told ANC's "Rundown".

He said the P206.5-billion ayuda, which comes in the form of cash transfers and subsidy programs, is "even less" than what was given this year and in 2020.

Inflation hit 7.7 percent in October, its highest level in nearly 14 years.

According to IBON Foundation, the government will be cutting its major assistance programs in the coming year, amounting to P33 billion.

This includes assistance for individuals in crisis situations and support for informal workers and overseas Filipino workers.

"The small budgets being given just really goes to show that they really are not keen on giving ayuda next year despite how bad things are right now," Africa said.

In order to kickstart the economy, the government must give more ayuda to vulnerable sectors and support to agricultural sector, Africa said.

He proposed that the poorest may receive as much as P13,000 in financial assistance.

"The short-term solution is I think quite straightforward. We need to increase household purchasing power with a massive aid program," Africa said.

"The multiplier effects on the economy will be substantial if there's also corresponding support to make food cheaper, to give more support to local producers, farmers and fisherfolks," he added.

In a statement, the Department of Budget and Management said the ayuda aims "to help mitigate the impact of rising prices of basic commodities and fuel costs to the society’s most vulnerable sectors."