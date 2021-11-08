Home  >  Business

PH shares rally for 5th straight session, climb to 7,396

Posted at Nov 08 2021 11:22 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index rose for a fifth straight session following an upward revision to the Philippines' second quarter growth figure. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2021
 
