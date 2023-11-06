Home  >  Business

PH shares close higher ahead of October inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:26 AM

Philippine shares started the new trading week in positive territory as investors brace for October’s inflation data on Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023
 
