BSP: PH in good position regardless of US election outcome

Posted at Nov 06 2020 11:58 PM

As the vote counting continues in several key US states, stock analysts break down how each election outcome can impact Philippine shares. But as Warren de Guzman tells us the Philippine central bank believes, the country will be in a good position regardless of who takes the Oval Office. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 6, 2020
