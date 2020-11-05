Home  >  Business

PH inflation accelerates to 3-month high 2.5 pct in October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:42 PM

Philippine inflation accelerated to a three-month high in October. Things, however, could still get worse in typhoon-hit Bicol region. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 5, 2020
