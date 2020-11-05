Fish pen owners sa Laguna de Bay, lugi umano ng higit P800M dahil kay Rolly

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Higit sa P800 milyon ang inaasahang pagkalugi ng fish pen at fish cage operators sa Laguna de Bay sa pananalasa ng bagyong Rolly, ayon sa Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA).

“Base sa initial na estimate na isinagawa ng LLDA, mga P800 million up to P1-billion yung initial estimate na ini-expect natin na nalugi na fish pen and fish cage operators sa lawa ng Laguna,” pahayag ni Eng. Emil Hernandez ng Environmental Regulatory Department ng LLDA.



Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo nitong Huwebes, sinabi ni Hernandez na pinakamaraming fish pens at fish cage owners sa lugar ng Muntinlupa at Taguig dahil malapit lamang aniya ito sa Pasig River at mas maalat ang tubig doon.



Ayon kay Hernandez, nasira ang mga istruktura at nakakawala ang mga isda sa pananalasa ng bagyong Rolly.

“Sumabay sa malakas na hanging yun pong water lily naroon sa tabing dagat, sa pampang, naanod sa mga structure sa gitna ng lawa yun ang malaking dahilan kung bakit nasira ang mga istruktura,” paliwanag niya.

Wala aniyang maibibigay na direktang subsidiya ang LLDA sa mga naapektuhang may ari ng mga fish pen.

“Ang pwede gawin, yung LLDA, dahil meron naman pong share ang mga LGU na 35 percent na ibinabayad ng ating mga operators para sa mga fishpen and fish cage permits siguro ang gagawin na lang ng LLDA madaliin yung pagre-release nung kanilang share para yun ang maging isang instrumento ng LGU para matulungan itong ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan,” sabi niya.

Sa isang ektarya, nasa P300,000 umano ang nawalang kita sa mga nasirang fish pens sa lawa.

“Pero yung cost para siya muling itayo mas malaki po yun. Isang ektarya po gumagastos sila ng mahigit isang milyon,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 5 November 2020