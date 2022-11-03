Home > Business Ex-BSP official: Marcos economic policy still unclear 4 months into presidency ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2022 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More concrete government plans for the Philippine economy are being sought by a former Philippine central bank deputy governor and a freedom of information advocacy group. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos PH economy economy Marcos economic policy /video/business/11/03/22/psei-falls-below-6200-after-fed-rate-hike/video/news/11/03/22/agriculture-damage-in-paeng-aftermath-reaches-p274-b/video/news/11/03/22/bucor-oic-to-implement-1-strike-policy-for-jail-officials/video/news/11/03/22/inmates-describe-alleged-involvement-in-percy-lapid-slay/life/11/03/22/ayala-ave-lights-up-to-usher-in-holiday-season