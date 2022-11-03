Home  >  Business

Ex-BSP official: Marcos economic policy still unclear 4 months into presidency

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2022 12:01 AM

More concrete government plans for the Philippine economy are being sought by a former Philippine central bank deputy governor and a freedom of information advocacy group. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022
