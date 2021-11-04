Home  >  Business

PH shares climb back above 7,200

Posted at Nov 04 2021

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index rallied alongside its Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve laid out its long-awaited taper timeline. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 4, 2021
