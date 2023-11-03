Good news! DOE forecasts cut in pump prices post-Undas

Watch more on iWantTFC

It's a good news Friday, Kapamilya, as the Department of Energy predicts another cut in pump prices based on the first 4 days of trading on the Mean of Platts Singapore.

Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said all fuel products will experience a price cut post-Undas amid signs that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain contained.

Diminishing demand and additional production of crude by the US and OPEC countries were also cited as factors in a possible price cut.

Romero said the potential petroleum price cuts could range from P0.40-P0.50 per liter for gasoline, P1-P1.35 per liter for diesel and P0.80-P1.35/liter for kerosene.