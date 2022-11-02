Home > Business PSEi returns to trade after 2-day break, climbs back above 6,200 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:25 AM | Updated as of Nov 03 2022 01:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Cautious trading was seen across Asia on Wednesday as investors await the latest decision of the US Federal Reserve. Here in the Philippines, stocks posted solid gains as they returned to trade after a two-day break. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEi Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market stocks stock trading /video/news/11/03/22/4-regions-placed-under-state-of-calamity-after-paeng/video/news/11/03/22/cellphones-seized-from-bilibid-inmates-to-undergo-forensic-exam/video/news/11/03/22/alleged-masterminds-behind-lapid-murder-identified/business/11/02/22/wearing-of-masks-in-workplaces-in-private-sector-now-voluntary-dole/news/11/02/22/private-schools-encouraged-to-still-enforce-the-use-of-face-masks