PSEi returns to trade after 2-day break, climbs back above 6,200

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:25 AM | Updated as of Nov 03 2022 01:01 AM

Cautious trading was seen across Asia on Wednesday as investors await the latest decision of the US Federal Reserve.

Here in the Philippines, stocks posted solid gains as they returned to trade after a two-day break. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022
