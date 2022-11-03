Home  >  Business

PSEi falls below 6,200 after Fed rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:57 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to match the US Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point rate hike two weeks from today. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022
 
