Home > Business

PSEi falls below 6,200 after Fed rate hike

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:57 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to match the US Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate hike two weeks from today. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022

ANC, The World Tonight

PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas