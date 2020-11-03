Home  >  Business

Private wet markets in NCR to protest high pork prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2020 11:16 PM

Philippine officials are looking into subsidizing the cost of transporting pork products from Visayas and Mindanao to Luzon, as private wet markets in the National Capital Region plan a protest against what they describe as abusive prices. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2020
