Hotel group optimistic of growth but pre-pandemic levels not seen until 2024

The Philippine Hotel Owners Association is optimistic about continued growth as most members report 60 to 80 percent occupancy levels, its Executive Director Benito Bengzon said on Wednesday.

"We in the Philippine Hotel Owners Association remain confident that the situation will get better. For sure 2022 is a better year for us compared to 2021," Bengzon told ANC.

But as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to threaten the global landscape, and as air travel still gradually recovering globally, the return to the pre-pandemic levels could still a few years away, Bengzon said.

"We feel that the return to 2019 levels will only happen in 2024 at the earliest," he said.

To fuel this growth, Bengzon said the airfare should remain manageable to lure both local and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, travelers' behaviors have changed since the pandemic, with more preference for open spaces, al fresco dining, green or sustainable developments as well as digital booking and payments, Bengzon said.

He also said the industry is not fazed by the growth in Airbnbs since hotels offer amenities that homestays do not.

Travel and accommodations were among the hardest-hit sectors by the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.