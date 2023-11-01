Filipinos can start estate planning at any age: lawyer

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Filipinos should not hesitate to start estate planning at any age, a lawyer said Wednesday.

"Even if you’re just single, even if you’re just starting working, you can already do estate planning by way of different types of instruments," said Divina Law Senior Partner Atty. Danny Bunyi.

"At some point in our lives we have to realize that we’re not going to be here forever," he added.

Bunyi also stressed that estate planning is possible for every social class.

"You don’t have to be a high net worth individual to do estate planning," Bunyi said.

"We can do estate planning at every level in society. You have insurance, you have trust, you have a lot of products actually out in the market, and you have a lot of entities that can help you with estate planning," he added.

The lawyer also debunked some notions about estate planning in the Philippines.

"We see movies, we watch TV and we think that estate planning is when people are grouped in a dark room and you have a lawyer who opens the will of someone, and then people get surprised that 'Why didn’t I inherit anything? What happened?'"

"So sometimes, we have that notion that you know, estate planning is dark, gloomy, which is really not the case."

At the end of the day, Bunyi said estate planning is about preparing for our family's future.

"We want to leave our families behind in a good financial position. We’ve strived hard, we worked hard all our lives. So taking care of our families is beyond our loved ones should be something we should give consideration to," he noted.

--ANC, 1 November 2023