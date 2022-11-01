Home > Business Fed seen to hike rates anew, weighing down peso and stocks ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 04:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce another 75-basis point hike this week, which could further weigh down the peso and the stock market. Nisha Alicer, chief equity strategist at DA Market Securities says the PSEi may trade between 5,700 to 7,400 in the short term. Markets boosted by rate hopes ahead of Fed decision Markets boosted by rate hopes ahead of Fed decision Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives Read More: Fed Federal Reserve interest rates PSE stock market peso forex /news/11/01/22/marcos-jr-cites-need-to-address-climate-change-during-maguindanao-visit/business/11/01/22/china-iphone-factory-under-lockdown-boosts-bonuses-for-workers-who-stay/overseas/11/01/22/pope-francis-visit-to-bahrain-to-cement-ties-with-islam/life/11/01/22/jonas-gaffud-narrates-experience-in-itaewon-stampede/spotlight/11/01/22/timeline-of-a-disaster-seouls-fatal-crowd-crush