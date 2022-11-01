Home  >  Business

Fed seen to hike rates anew, weighing down peso and stocks

Posted at Nov 01 2022 04:14 PM

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce another 75-basis point hike this week, which could further weigh down the peso and the stock market. Nisha Alicer, chief equity strategist at DA Market Securities says the PSEi may trade between 5,700 to 7,400 in the short term. 
