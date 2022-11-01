Home  >  Business

Pinoy tech startup proposed to use blockchain to secure National ID system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:36 AM | Updated as of Nov 01 2022 12:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine-based tech startup proposes to use the same tech that powers cryptocurrencies to make the National ID system more secure. Tetrix said that by using blockchain, the government can ensure that national IDs are tamper-proof. 
Read More:  national ID   PhilSys   tech startup   blockchain  