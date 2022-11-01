Home > Business Pinoy tech startup proposed to use blockchain to secure National ID system ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:36 AM | Updated as of Nov 01 2022 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine-based tech startup proposes to use the same tech that powers cryptocurrencies to make the National ID system more secure. Tetrix said that by using blockchain, the government can ensure that national IDs are tamper-proof. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives Read More: national ID PhilSys tech startup blockchain /business/11/01/22/us-publishing-mega-merger-blocked-by-federal-judge/sports/11/01/22/nba-nets-hold-off-pacers-for-second-win-of-season/sports/11/01/22/thailands-thitikul-19-becomes-womens-golf-no-1/sports/11/01/22/brazil-head-to-qatar-as-favorites-to-win-world-cup/overseas/11/01/22/south-korea-begins-probe-into-halloween-crush