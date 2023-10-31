Home  >  Business

Philippine shares see modest gains ahead of holiday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:51 PM

The Philippine stock market reopened briefly after Monday’s election holiday and before taking a break for All Souls’ Day.

An analyst said the market will need to see positive surprises if its performance is expected to improve next month. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023
