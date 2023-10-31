Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Philippine exporters are asking the government to boost the budget of agencies directly involved in promoting foreign trade.

Sergio Ortiz-Luis, president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, said the government is unlikely to meet its $128.6 billion export target for the country in 2023, citing problems brought about by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"I think we are quite certain we will reach about $115 billion, anything over that would be a bonus to us," he told ANC's Business Roadshow.

"We’ll be saying that I think the departments that are really in charge of exports, namely, Department of Trade and Industry, (Department of Science and Technology) to a certain degree--the budgets are very small," Ortiz-Luis noted

"We have what we call a Center for International Trade in the Department of Trade, the budget has not increased, as a matter of fact, it decreased," he explained.

"To us, there is no showing that the govt is serious in really pursuing export by putting the necessary budget to support it," he lamented.

The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed by 31.5 percent to $4.13 billion in August.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in March assured the local export industry that his administration is taking steps to improve the Philippines’ competitiveness in the global export market.

“I know in my heart that the Philippines is a reliable partner and sourcing destination for various trade sectors such as home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability,” Marcos said.

--ANC, 31 October 2023