Home > Business Card spending rises despite rise in interest rates ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 09:21 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2023 09:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Credit card spending is up 39 percent in the first half of the year, according to the Credit Card Association of the Philippines. The rise in interest rates has not deterred people from using their credit cards, as most users pay their bills in full each month thus avoiding incurring interest, CCAP Executive Director Alex Ilagan. Credit card use also spiked during the pandemic as many shifted to online purchases. Credit card issuers see no rise in defaults 5 signs it’s time to switch to a new credit card Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo Read More: credit card CCAP online payments