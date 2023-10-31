Home  >  Business

Card spending rises despite rise in interest rates

Posted at Oct 31 2023 09:21 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2023 09:49 PM

Credit card spending is up 39 percent in the first half of the year, according to the Credit Card Association of the Philippines. 

The rise in interest rates has not deterred people from using their credit cards, as most users pay their bills in full each month thus avoiding incurring interest, CCAP Executive Director Alex Ilagan. 

Credit card use also spiked during the pandemic as many shifted to online purchases.
