United Airlines makes maiden US-PH non-stop flight

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:30 PM

United Airlines made its maiden non-stop flight from the US mainland to the Philippines.

The American ambassador to the Philippines believes other US airlines will follow suit. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023
