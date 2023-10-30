How does 'short selling' in the stock market work?

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange is preparing to roll out its short selling program next week, Nov. 6.

Short selling is generally defined as betting on a stock price to fall and profiting from this slide.

But exactly does the PSE plan to implement this program?

"In essence, the business model is it might be an institutional investor or for that matter a retail investor who feels that a particular equity security is overvalued, one way or the other. And so he or she expresses his conviction by selling short that security which unfortunately he does not have a position on, he's not long, he's short," said Roel Efran, chief operating officer of the PSE.

An investor would borrow stocks from a broker with the guarantee to return them after a given time. The investor then sells those stocks, hoping their price goes down. He/she would buy them after an agreed time and return them to the broker.

If the stock's price goes down, the investor can make money as he/she would then repurchase it at a lower price before returning it to the broker. But if the price goes up, he/she loses money.

Efran noted that the short selling approved by regulators is not a "naked short" and also that the PSE has parameters in place to ensure that defaults don't happen.