PH shares snap 4-day rally, fall to 6,153

Posted at Oct 29 2022 01:12 AM

The four-day rally at the Philippine Stock Exchange lost steam as investors preferred to hold on to cash ahead of the long weekend. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
