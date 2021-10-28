Home  >  Business

Local businesses want fewer COVID-related restrictions in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 02:10 AM

The local business sector pushed for the further easing of COVID-19 curbs in Metro Manila. As Bruce Rodriguez reports, the country's top economist also says the move would translate to billions of pesos of recovered output and tens of thousands of jobs. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 28, 2021
