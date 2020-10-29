Home  >  Business

Energy regulators say no power disconnection for select consumers until Dec. 31

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2020 10:51 PM

Energy regulators ordered utility firms to delay power supply disconnections for millions of customers until the end of the year.

One consumer rights group, however, is dismayed by the directive. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 29, 2020
