PH shares fall to 7,230 amid profit taking

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2021 02:35 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index closed in the red but shares of Wilcon Depot soared amid strong earnings. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2021
