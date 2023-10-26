Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbabala ang mga eksperto at car manufacturer na puwedeng makompromiso ang makina ng mga lumang sasakyan sa paggamit ng gasolinang may mataas na ethanol blend. Samantala, may namumuro namang higit P1 rollback sa diesel at kerosene sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023