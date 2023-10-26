Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Rollback sa presyo ng diesel, kerosene namumuro sa susunod na linggo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:03 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbabala ang mga eksperto at car manufacturer na puwedeng makompromiso ang makina ng mga lumang sasakyan sa paggamit ng gasolinang may mataas na ethanol blend. Samantala, may namumuro namang higit P1 rollback sa diesel at kerosene sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   busina   oil prices   pump prices   kerosene   diesel   ethanol   car manufacturers  