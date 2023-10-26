Home > Business Rollback sa presyo ng diesel, kerosene namumuro sa susunod na linggo ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbabala ang mga eksperto at car manufacturer na puwedeng makompromiso ang makina ng mga lumang sasakyan sa paggamit ng gasolinang may mataas na ethanol blend. Samantala, may namumuro namang higit P1 rollback sa diesel at kerosene sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news busina oil prices pump prices kerosene diesel ethanol car manufacturers