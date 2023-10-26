Home  >  Business

Philippine shares fall to 6,018 in anticipation of off-cycle rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:23 PM

Philippine shares edged lower in anticipation of higher interest rates from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023
