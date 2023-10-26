Demand for real estate picking up outside Metro Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Demand for real estate is picking up in cities outside Metro Manila, according to real estate services firm KMC Savills.

Its managing director Michael McCullough said they are betting betting on metropolitan areas outside Metro Manila, such as Cebu, Clark, Davao, Iloilo City, and Bacolod.

McCullough said occupiers are moving outside Metro Manila in a bid to cut their costs.

--ANC, 26 October 2023