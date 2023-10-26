Home > Business Demand for real estate picking up outside Metro Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Demand for real estate is picking up in cities outside Metro Manila, according to real estate services firm KMC Savills. Its managing director Michael McCullough said they are betting betting on metropolitan areas outside Metro Manila, such as Cebu, Clark, Davao, Iloilo City, and Bacolod. McCullough said occupiers are moving outside Metro Manila in a bid to cut their costs. --ANC, 26 October 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: real estate Bacolod Cebu Clark Davao Iloilo