China loans seen as 'expensive', loss of interest a 'temporary setback'

MANILA — China's supposed loss of interest in bankrolling infrastructure projects in the Philippines is just a temporary setback, a senator said Thursday.

The Philippines, through the Department of Finance, has told the Chinese Embassy that it was no longer inclined to pursue the Chinese Official Development Assistance (ODA) financing for the P83-billion Mindanao Railway Project Phase 1 Tagum-Davao-Digos Segment.

The ODA is a loan or grant used to achieve social and economic development in the Philippines, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

A Chinese senior economic official also expressed their concerns regarding "geopolitical factors" as the reason for the lack of progress in the infrastructure projects with Beijing, according to a Philippine senior economic manager.

Speaking on ANC, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who sits as vice chair of the Senate economic affairs committee, said that the most important issue in the deal with China was the feasibility and financing.

"I understand through our research that [China's] interest rates are much higher than the Japan ODA, or much higher than the Korean or other ODAs that are being extended to the Philippines," he said.

China demanded interest rates higher than 3 percent for the rail project, which was seen as unfavorable to the Philippines.

"We want to deal with different ODAs from other countries but if it's going to be expensive for us, the taxpayers will pay for it we cannot just go along," he said.

Gatchalian added that the Philippines "don't have much experience with" China loans and China ODAs "and therefore a lot of these projects are actually delayed."

The Mindanao Rail Project Phase 1, which was supposed to receive backing from China, was originally set for construction in January 2019.

In 2022, the Department of Transportation said there was no response from China when it followed up on the funding requests.

The DOTr said the project would continue without China's aid.

Gatchalian meanwhile said Congress is in the middle of reviewing all ODAs through the joint ODA oversight committee.

"We have to study carefully the feasibility of these projects," he said, adding that the NEDA over the years has approved many projects but faced implementation problems, including bidding issues.

—with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News