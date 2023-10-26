Biden: China has left its partners 'dead in the noose'

Watch more on iWantTFC

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that China's global infrastructure push, known as the "Belt and Road" initiative, or BRI, had harmed the countries that Beijing partnered with.

The BRI, referring to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes.

China has left its partners "dead in the noose" on Belt and Road initiatives, Biden told reporters at a news conference in the White House.

Over the past decade, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have signed over 230 documents within president Xi Jinping's multi-region infrastructure BRI framework.

(Production: Ivan Romero)