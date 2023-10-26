Home > Business Biden: China has left its partners 'dead in the noose' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:33 AM | Updated as of Oct 26 2023 09:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that China's global infrastructure push, known as the "Belt and Road" initiative, or BRI, had harmed the countries that Beijing partnered with. The BRI, referring to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. China has left its partners "dead in the noose" on Belt and Road initiatives, Biden told reporters at a news conference in the White House. 'China losing interest in funding PH infra projects' Over the past decade, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have signed over 230 documents within president Xi Jinping's multi-region infrastructure BRI framework. (Production: Ivan Romero) Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: US China infrastructure Biden Belt and Road