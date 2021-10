Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - There is a massive opportunity for renewable energy to provide free sources to fill the gap in supply, a stakeholder said Monday.

Although the shift to clean energy could take "decades," it is crucial for firms to start now, AC Energy president and CEO Eric Francia told ANC.

"This is a massive opportunity for renewable energy to really play a step-up role in this energy this energy transition to provide that much needed energy source that is free," Francia said.

"It’s a monumental task, it’s not gonna happen overnight but we need to start...Energy transition will be a multiple decade reality. We need to accelerate the rollout of renewables. It’s going to take time for renewable to fill in that gap," he added.

Aside from generating renewable energy, storage should also grow, he said. The group earlier said it is building the country's first hybrid solar and storage plant.

Ayala Corp earlier said it aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.