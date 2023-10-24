Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Can you imagine having a lush vegetable farm on top of your office building?

This is now possible as FarmTop and Robinsons Land Corporation have partnered to plant vegetables on the rooftops of selected office buildings in Metro Manila.

“The dream is that our greens wouldn’t have to travel beyond [a] 5-kilometer radius to the table," said FarmTop president and chief executive officer Danny Dy.

"We just started like any plantito, the joy of having freshly harvested food on the table, harvested 30 minutes before we eat, that’s all we had planned," Dy told ANC.

"But since we were so awed by that, we started giving away to our neighbors and you know, we said if this is to be sustainable we have to sell it."

Dy said their 'Sky Farms' now have 300 racks around the city.

He also explained how it's possible to grow fresh vegetables in bustling cities and urban areas like Metro Manila.

"I think it’s really three things: we need nutrients, we need water, we need the light. And that’s all available in every roof deck of this urban city," he said.

--ANC, 24 October 2023