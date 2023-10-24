PH seen as possible next data center hub in SE Asia

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippines may be the next data center hub in Southeast Asia, a data center builder said Tuesday.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) Philippines chief executive officer Carlo Malana said firms may build more data centers in the country as they expand beyond the limited capacities of Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Today, when you go cloud, and especially public cloud, majority of that cloud is not in the country. It’s being processed, most likely, in one of the two hubs in Asia, you have Singapore and Hong Kong," he said.

As more companies move to the cloud to store their data, data centers need to expand their capacity, he noted.

"And that’s where it’s driving that expansion to look for expansion sites elsewhere in the region besides Singapore ang Hong Kong. Singapore of course, the reason there, it’s a pretty small country, right? It’s a city-state, and they’re limited by not only land but also power."

"In fact, in the last few years it’s really been a moratorium on building new data centers in Singapore, and so it’s been hard to get capacity and space over there, which leads us to the Philippines being a viable expansion site, considering we’re very well-connected in terms of submarine cable capacity, and we’re also in a nice strategic location," he said.

"Literally we look like the gateway to southeast Asia, especially if you’re coming from Japan or from the US," he said.

"And I think, really all of those things coming together leads to our ability to be the next data center hub in southeast Asia," he explained.

STT GDC--a joint venture of Ayala Corporation, Globe, and ST Telemedia Singapore--is building what they say will be the largest data center in the Philippines.

It is also expanding the capacity of its existing data centers in Makati, Cavite and Quezon City.

Malana said they plan to power all their data centers in the country with renewable energy.

"If you look at the timing of the renewables, I mean most of them are starting to come online next year, and in 2,3 years from now is where the big projects are coming online. And if you look at the timing of our data centers, and our major builds for hyperscalers, we’re aligning those timelines together with the renewable energy."

--ANC, 24 October 2023