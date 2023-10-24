Home > Business PH is in 'golden era' of startups: venture capitalist ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA - The pandemic accelerated not just the adoption of technology by Filipinos but also kindled the entrepreneurial streak in many, according to an official of a local venture capital firm. "The Philippines is really in a bright spot globally, and I say that this current period is probably the golden age of Philippine startups," said Paulo Campos, founding manager and general partner, Kaya Founders. Campos said they currently are in partnership with 30 startups. For Kaya Founders to invest in a startup, it must be "solving a fundamental problem facing our country today," he said. It also must be "potentially a global champion, not just a national champion." Which PH startup can become the next unicorn? Starting up a Pinoy AI app? Google has almost P20-M in cloud computing credits for you Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo Read More: venture capital tech startup