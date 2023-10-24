PH is in 'golden era' of startups: venture capitalist

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The pandemic accelerated not just the adoption of technology by Filipinos but also kindled the entrepreneurial streak in many, according to an official of a local venture capital firm.

"The Philippines is really in a bright spot globally, and I say that this current period is probably the golden age of Philippine startups," said Paulo Campos, founding manager and general partner, Kaya Founders.

Campos said they currently are in partnership with 30 startups. For Kaya Founders to invest in a startup, it must be "solving a fundamental problem facing our country today," he said.

It also must be "potentially a global champion, not just a national champion."