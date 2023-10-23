Home  >  Business

Philippine shares tumble to 6,000 level

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares started the week in negative footing with financial watchers expecting the local bourse to decline further. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  