Grab eyes chunk of PH fintech market

After dominating the local ride-hailing and food delivery markets, Grab is looking to take a bite out of financial services.

Grab Financial Group Philippines said it has already been providing 'sachet' financial services to its partner-drivers and food merchants for at least 3 years now.

The platform already serves more than a hundred thousand, according to Martha Elaine Borja, country head, Grab Financial Group PH.

"We do have a lot of headroom in terms of growth," Borja said, explaining that the company is bullish about its prospects in the coming year.

Grab Financial Group PH is joining other local fintech firms in representing the Philippines in the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival which will run from Nov. 15-17.