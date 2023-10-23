Burnout due to work? How to deal with stress, according to an expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A 2022 Deloitte study said 70 percent of GenZs and 63 percent of Millennials in the Philippines were feeling burnout due to work. But how can people better handle stress?

For Dr. Donnielle Wilson, author of "Master your Stress, Reset Your Health," stress recovery should be done throughout the day.

She said the first step to dealing with stress is clean eating, or making dietary choices that help your body keep up with your stress.

"Aim for protein first...and especially if you’re under more stress, you gotta make sure that you're getting that protein because our body needs protein to help us keep up with the stress," she said.

Getting as much sleep as possible based on your schedule is also important, said Wilson.

She also noted the importance of engaging in recovery activity and exercise when dealing with stress.

"So you can choose based on your interest. Yes, it might be something like yoga, meditation, it might just be even taking a few deep breaths, taking a walk outside, and getting exposure to nature."

The National Center for Mental Health in April said their crisis line received a higher number of calls in the first 3 months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

--ANC, 23 October 2023