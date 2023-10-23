Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A recruitment platform for healthcare workers on Monday said it hopes the government will increase the deployment cap for Filipino nurses, who continue to be in demand abroad.

"One of the requests we would have for the government is if there is a possibility to increase the capacity that is allowed to exit from the country on an annual basis," said TrueProfile.io head Sunil Mudgal.

"I understand that there is a domestic market as well which needs to be serviced, but I think given the increasing demand of Filipino healthcare professionals globally, it will be a great opportunity for the students and graduates to decide how they would like to shape up their futures," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September 2022 said he would increase the deployment cap for nurses, which was previously set at 7,000.

The recruiter said Filipino nurses are still highly regarded abroad for their expertise and how great they are with their patients.

"Their depth of education...the specialization that the universities are able to provide is impeccable," he noted.

Mudgal said they hope to continue to work with the government to boost both the domestic and local pipelines for nurses.

"I think, across the world, healthcare requirements are growing significantly, and the pipeline of the healthcare workers is not able to catch up to that. Because what is required globally is quality talent and that’s not always available in plenty," he said.

"I think that’s the challenge which we keep discussing with the universities as well as different governments in terms of how can we increase the pipeline of qualified professionals not just for the international market but the domestic market as well."

"Because most of the international jobs are only applicable once you have had credentials of doing your job in your domestic market for at least 1-2 years," he said.

--ANC, 23 October 2023