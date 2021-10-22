Home  >  Business

PSEi fails to sustain 6-day rally, falls below 7,300

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 01:52 AM

The PSE index fails to sustain its six-day rally and falls below the 7,300 level. An analyst believes the index's recent climb was a little too fast. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 22, 2021
