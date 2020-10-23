Philippine economy poised to recover in Q3 from 'rock bottom' Q2 figures: BSP

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno said the third quarter gross domestic product would be better than the "rock bottom" second quarter figures after the reopened economy showed "positive indicators."

Net inflow of foreign direct investments has grown since May, unemployment improved in July, decline in exports eased and the Philippine Peso remains one of the strongest currencies in Asia, Diokno told ANC.