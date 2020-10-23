Philippine economy poised to recover in Q3 from 'rock bottom' Q2 figures: BSP
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 23 2020 11:04 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, economy, gross domestic product, net inflows, FDI, export, trade, unemployment, BSP, Benjamin Diokno
- /news/10/23/20/dbm-released-32-pct-of-bayanihan-2s-p140-b-fund-2-months-before-expiry-senate-report
- /video/news/10/23/20/pagbabakuna-kontra-tigdas-polio-simula-na-sa-okt-26
- /overseas/10/23/20/biden-warns-of-dark-winter-of-covid-19-in-final-trump-debate
- /news/10/23/20/kailangan-kayo-doctor-who-survived-covid-19-urge-colleagues-to-stay-in-ph
- /life/10/23/20/think-you-have-normal-blood-pressure-think-again