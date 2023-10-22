DOLE: 'No work, no pay' this coming long weekend

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment on Sunday reminded employers of holiday pay guidelines this coming long weekend.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that October 30, November 1, and 2 are special non-working holidays, which generally means "no work, no pay" for employees.

However, Laguesma said if an employee reports for work during at least one of these dates, they should be entitled to an additional 30 percent of their salary.

He added that when an employee works overtime during a special non-working holiday, their 130 percent compensation will be increased by another 30 percent.

Moreover, when an employee works during a special non-working holiday which falls on their day off, their employer should grant a 50 percent wage augmentation instead of an additional 30 percent premium, the labor chief said.

The "no work, no pay" rule is also subject to qualifications, he said.

"Baka po mayroong umiiral na mas mabuti o mas magandang company policy na kahit na hindi ka pumasok dahil holiday ay babayaran ka rin o ano mang klaseng arrangement ninyo ng inyong employer," Laguesma said.

(Maybe there exists a better company policy that even if you don't come in because of its holiday, you will be paid or whatever kind of arrangement you have with your employer.)

"Kung may collective bargaining agreement na nagsasaad [na tuwing] special holiday meron pa rin pong pakinabang na sweldo ang ating manggagawa."

(If there is a collective bargaining agreement that states [that every] special holiday our workers still have a salary.)