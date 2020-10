Labor dept says to give away free bikes for food couriers

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The labor department will give away free bikes nationwide to those who wish to work as food couriers, its chief said Thursday.

The agency will launch the program on Monday in Metro Manila, beginning with Pasig, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello.

"Magbibigay nga pala kami ng bisikleta sa buong bansa. Itong bisikleta na ibibigay namin sa magnenegosyo ng Grab, 'yung magdedeliver. Kausap namin yung mga restaurant na within a radius of 1 to 1 and a half kilometers dun na lang sa binigyan namin ng bisikleta yung delivery nila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will give away bikes nationwide to those who would like to deliver. We talked to restaurants and asked them to give food deliveries to bike riders within a radius of 1 to 1 and a half kilometers.)

Those who wish to acquire free bikes may inquire at DOLE offices, Bello said.