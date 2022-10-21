Home  >  Business

ANC

PH shares extend decline for 2nd straight day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares extend their decline for a second straight day. This report tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022
Read More:  PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange   Philippine shares   stocks  