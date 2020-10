Skyway extension likely to open before end of November: Villar

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Skyway extension connecting the North Luzon Expressway and the South Luzon Expressway is expected to open as early as end of November, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said Tuesday.

The project meant to decongest EDSA will cut travel between Makati and NLEX to just 15 to 20 minutes from 1 to 2 hours, he said.

The project is different from the Skyway NLEX-SLEX Connector, Villar said.