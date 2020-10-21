Home  >  Business

Pamunuan ng Commonwealth Market hirap sa pagbabayad ng upa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2020 09:02 PM

Matumal na ang bentahan sa isa sa pinakamalaking palengke sa Quezon City na Commonwealth Market. Ito'y lalo't malaking bilang ng mga puwesto ay sarado na dahil hindi makabayad ng upa ang mga nagtitinda. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Oktubre 2020

