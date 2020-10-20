Hiring of 'contract of service', 'job order' workers extended to end of 2022: DBM

MANILA - Government has extended until the end of 2022 the period of its hiring contract of service and job order workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said Wednesday.

The hiring of said workers was supposed to end this year, Avisado said.

"Napagkasunduan po namin na i-extend ang hiring ng contract of service at job orders hanggang katapusan ng taong 2022 dahil nga po sa kasulukuyang sitwasyon, dahil dito sa COVID-19 at sa pangangailangan ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan po," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We decided to extend the hiring of contract of service and job orders workers until the end of 2022 due to the current situation, due to COVID-19 and the needs of various government agencies.)