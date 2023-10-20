PH property sector to grow further next year: firm

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippine property sector is expected to grow further in 2024 as more workers are set to return to onsite work.

Real estate firm Prime Philippines said the occupancy rate of local offices is slowly picking up to return to its pre-pandemic levels.

But the company also admits that vacancy rates across the country remain slow at just 20 percent.

Prime Philippines, however, does not see this as a major concern for the industry.

--ANC, 20 October 2023