How sweet it is: Price of brown sugar dips

Prices of brown sugar have dropped by at least P10 per kilo in Metro Manila while the price of refined sugar has hardly moved, the Sugar Regulatory Administration said Friday.

SRA chief Pablo Luis Azcona said the agency has noticed a drop in retail prices of brown sugar for the past 3 weeks, reflecting a dip in current farmgate prices for raw sugar.

He said a 50-kilogram bag of raw sugar now retails for P2,700 per bag, while a 50-kg bag of refined sugar retails for P3,400.

Current prices for brown prices should be at P55-P60 per kilo for brown sugar and P85 for refined sugar, the SRA chief said.