Gender gap yet to be closed in PH investment space: group

MANILA -- The gender gap has yet to be closed in Philippine corporations, two women entrepreneurs said Friday.

This, despite the Philippines faring well in gender equality indices, said Imaginable Impact COO Candace Quimpo.

"In the business side of things, in corporate, in C-suites, in investment deal flows, we’re not seeing that gap being closed," she said.

Quimpo said she hopes more investors will fund women-led startups.

Imaginable Impact chief executive officer Nina Terol also said only 2 percent of the world's ventiure capital goes to female-led startups.

"Globally, women-led startups are actually delivering more revenue than male-led startups. So we’re seeing that trend happening. But there’s a disparity in how much investment is being given to female-led startups," she said.

"So the impact is once female-led startups actually do get the resources to build it, we’re seeing a lot of female technology or femtech products coming out, we’re seeing community-driven products coming out, Because the women’s lens or the female lens is very different and they’re seeing problems that the more traditional startups are solving right now," she said.

--ANC, 20 October 2023