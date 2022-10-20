Watch more on iWantTFC

Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada returned to the Philippines to face the charges against him "squarely," his spokesperson Atty. Rico Quicho said on Thursday.

Okada was arrested upon landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Aiport last Oct. 18. He posted bail.

Okada appeared briefly in an interview with ANC to introduce his lawyer and to deliver a brief statement in Japanese which Quicho translated as "Mr. Chairman would like to say good morning to everyone and he is happy to be back in the Philippines."

Quicho said Okada was aware of the warrant of arrest and the legal measures he could take even before arriving in the country.

"Mr. Okada returned to the Philippines to face squarely all the charges against him. He knows how legal system works, he knows that when he returns that there will be service of warrant of arrest and that under our laws he would have enough remedial measures like he could avail of his right to bail," the lawyer said.

Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc, a subsidiary of Okada Manila operator Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRAL), filed a case against Okada linked to what it called an "illegal takeover" last May 31, 2022.

Okada's group has insisted the Supreme Court Status Quo Ante Order, which it said should put the tycoon to its seat in the board.

An arraignment for the case was scheduled next week. Quicho said this is part of the legal process.